Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Midpoint fire in Oldham County is 60% contained

(WOWT)
By KFDA
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Midpoint fire in Oldham County is 60% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire has burned around 2,000 acres.

Fire crews worked overnight. Priorities today are working on the left flank and finishing fireline in some of the rough terrain.

Fire officials continue to work on getting a confirmed number of structures lost or damaged.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
Rodolfo Bautista (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches County deputies arrest man on multiple possession of child pornography charges
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee
A commission has recommended Fort Hood be renamed Fort Cavazos in honor of Richard E. Cavazos,...
Commission recommends Fort Hood be renamed in honor of first Hispanic-American four star general
Pictured is cash seized when Houston County authorities raided a cock-fighting event. (Source:...
10 people arrested after raid on Houston County cock-fighting event

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez
Authorities release new tattoo photos of fugitive killer Gonzalo Lopez
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack
Source: Linda Mauldin
Jefferson train derailment