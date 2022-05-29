Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another beautiful, warm, and quiet day today, and thankfully we have many more similar days ahead! Higher pressure has built in over the area and will help temperatures stay very warm and well above average throughout the remainder of the holiday weekend and much of next week. Expect upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine tomorrow with some stout southerly winds. We’ll stay totally dry tomorrow, (Memorial Day), and while a few showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of the area will likely stay very warm and mostly dry. Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday but won’t be doing much cooling as it will stall just north of I-20 in the afternoon with our highs likely remaining in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain chances will be a bit better for areas near and along the front, with showers and a few thunderstorms possible at times. The weak cold front will lift back north by Friday, allowing for lower 90s to become more widespread by the start of next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.