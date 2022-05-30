Amongst the stars, family honors late Texas A&M professor by launching his cremated remains into space

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -They say dreams don’t die unless we let them. The family of Dr. Marco Satyro, a late Texas A&M professor and chemical engineer family was determined to let his dream continue into the afterlife.

Marco passed away in 2016, but last week his family celebrated his life by fulfilling his lifelong dream of reaching outer space.

Marco’s family says he adored all things sci-fi and space-related. From Thunderbirds to Star Trek and Star Wars so when they discovered Celestis, Florida and Texas-based company that conducts memorial spaceflights they knew this was the best way to honor his life.

“He was an amazing husband, the love of my life, and my best friend,” said Marco’s wife Malu Satyro.

Malu says Marco poured his heart and soul into all he did, never leaving a task undone. She says one thing she will always admire and remember is his endless curiosity.

“One of his phrases that to this day carries me on especially after he left is how he used to say how hard can it be,” said Malu. “How hard can it be? We gotta find ways.”

Colby Youngblood is the president of Celeste Memorial Spaceflights. He says the remains will be onboard a telecommunications satellite, which will orbit the earth for about a decade until it is decommissioned and eventually de-orbits and burns up on re-entry through the atmosphere.

“As the satellite reenters the atmosphere it will burn up and our loved ones will become shooting stars,” said Youngblood. “It is an awesome final tribute for the family.”

Wednesday’s trip to space is number two for the late professor. Marco was aboard a flight in 2021 that his family could not witness due to the pandemic.

Malu says knowing Marco is living amongst the stars is bittersweet because she would much rather have him by her side but says she was fortunate to be able to honor him in this way.

“It’s comforting to know that I can literally go outside and look up and have this more concrete idea that he’s up there,” said Malu.

Marco was aboard Celestis Memorial spaceflight mission named “Ascension” along with the remains of 46 other individuals from five different countries.

Ascension flight by Celestis

Memorial service for spaceflight participants.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.