Authorities release new tattoo photos of fugitive killer Gonzalo Lopez

Gonzalo Lopez
Gonzalo Lopez(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities on Sunday released new photos showing the tattoos on the arms, back, chest and abdominal area of Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted killer who hijacked a prison bus and escaped from the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on May 12, 2022.

Lopez, 46, is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately six feet tall and 185 pounds.

The inmate, convicted on capital murder charges, reportedly got out of his restraints and a metal cage before stabbing an officer and stealing the prison transport bus.

He was last seen running into the woods off Highway 7 near Centerville in Leon County, Texas. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants May 12 for Lopez’s arrest for escape and aggravated assault against a public servant.

The killer is affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and has ties to the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. Authorities said he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous and under no circumstances should anyone not attempt to apprehend him.

A combined reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to Lopez’s capture. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact TDCJ Office of Inspector General CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171 or your local law enforcement agency at 911. Tips may also be sent to the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or via the

