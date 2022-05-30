Gov. Abbott to speak at Longview Memorial Day event at Teague Park

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The “biggest patriotic event in East Texas history” is underway Monday morning at Teague Park, and will feature keynote speaker Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott will speak following a flag retirement ceremony under the direction of Boy Scout Troop 201, the pledge of allegiance led by Neal McCoy, as well as the singing of the National Anthem by Kim Donnette.

Also preceding Abbott will be a flyover by four T-6 WWII airplanes, the placement of wreaths by participating honor guards, and Amazing Grace, performed on bagpipes by members of Longview Fire Department.

There will then be a 21 gun salute, the playing of TAPS, and a “missing man” flyover by the aforementioned planes.

The Honorably Andy Mack, Longview mayor, will then introduce the governor.

KLTV has a reporter at the scene and will bring you coverage of the events during East Texas News at Midday, beginning at 11:30.

An event dubbed "the biggest patriotic even in East Texas history" is underway at Teague Park Monday. (KLTV/Blake Holland)

The full schedule of the day’s events at Teague Park is below, subject to change without notice.

MEMORIAL DAY 2022 - A DAY OF THANKS AND REMEMBERANCE:

8:00 AM -- Non-denominational “sunrise service” under the direction of Pastor Francisco Rojas

10:00 AM -- Formal flag retirement ceremony under the direction of Boy Scout Troop 201

11:00 AM -- Main Ceremony

· Master of Ceremony - Hon. Jay Dean, State Representative

· Invocation - Reverend D.J. Nelson

· Posting of the Colors - Longview Police Dept. Color Guard

· Pledge of Allegiance - Neal McCoy

· Singing of the National Anthem -Kim Donnette

· Flyover by four T-6 WWII airplanes

· Placement of the wreaths - participating Honor Guards

· Amazing Grace - Longview Fire Department bagpipes

· 21 Gun Salute - Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Rifle Squad

· Playing of TAPS - Longview Police Department Honor Guard

· “Missing Man” flyover by T-6 WWII airplanes

· Introduction of Gov. Abbott - Hon. Andy Mack, Longview Mayor (Expected to occur at around 11:25 a.m.)

· Keynote Address - Texas Governor Greg Abbott

· Presentation of Plaques - Judge Bill Stoudt and Governor Abbott

· Essay and Art Contests Winners by Judge Stoudt and Gov. Abbott

· Closing Remarks - Hon. Jay Dean

12:00 Noon -- Rededication of Troop 201 Scout Cabin under the direction of Troop 201 Alumni Foundation

12:30 -- Food Service (while supplies last) (FREE)

· 1500 Hot Dogs

· 1500 Blue Bell Ice Cream Cups

· 1500 Cookies

Booths--10:00 AM until 3:00 PM

· U. S. Navy

· U.S. Marine Corps

· Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

· Longview Police Department

· Longview Fire Department

· Longview EMS

· Christus Good Shepherd Health System

· Longview Regional Medical Center

· Covid -19 Vaccination Clinic by Christus/Good Shepherd

· Blood Pressure Screening by Longview Regional

· Military Veterans

· Longview Museum of Fine Arts

· East Texas Friends of Ukraine

· Girl Scouts

Historic Teague House will be open for pubic tours from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.