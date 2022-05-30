Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore Memorial Day event held at Harris Street Park

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Arthur Clayborn
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - People came together at Harris Street Park in Kilgore on Monday morning to honor two of their own who were killed in action while serving their country.

“The two that we are honoring, Roger Poston and Danny Gilstrap, meant a lot to us. They were our friends. They were our classmates of Kilgore High School Class of ‘63.”

Nancy Gilstrap talked about her brother-in-law, Danny.

“Danny is my brother-in-law, or was, I wasn’t married to Bob. I’m Bob’s wife, his youngest brother. Bob has mourned Danny every day since he died,” she said.

Danny served as a field artillery field commander attached to the 25th Infantry Division Batallion.

Nancy Gilstrap said, “After his officer in charge was killed, he grabbed him and ran back over the line. They said he was probably dead before he got there.”

Watch the video above to hear from more East Texans remembering and honoring their loved ones who didn’t make it home.

