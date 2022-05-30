Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Memorial Day ceremony, lunch held by VFW Post 1836 in Lufkin

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - VFW Post 1836 held their annual memorial Day service Monday morning in Lufkin.

The annual event was followed by a special lunch for those in attendance and a dance was set to take place as well.

Post Commander Ashley Bratton said it is important to have moments of silence on this special day but also be with people in the community and enjoy the time you have to celebrate freedom and the lives of those that have died while serving the country.

“We want to be conscious of the fact that it is a bittersweet day, of the fact that there are families that are going to have a hard weekend and especially today with their loved ones lost. but again, the reason we are out there is fighting for mom and kids, apple pie and baseball. All the things that make America great and the things that our flag and country symbolize.”

Memorial Day ceremony, lunch held by VFW Post 1836 in Lufkin(KTRE/Caleb Beames)

