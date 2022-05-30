Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Memorial Day Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon. Highs today in the low 90s.
Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon. Highs today in the low 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning clouds today will mix out and turn skies mostly sunny through the morning hours. Highs today in the low 90s. Breezy today as well, with south winds, gusting up to 20-25 mph this afternoon. Clear skies into the evening, with temperatures in the 80s eventually dropping into the 70s overnight. For tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs in the 90s. A very low chance for a few sprinkles in the morning, and again Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, partly cloudy and highs again in the low 90s. By Thursday, a fair chance that some of us will see a shower or thundershower, severe weather is not expected. Highs for Thursday will be a bit cooler, in the upper 80s for many. Staying a little cooler for Friday, with a chance for showers remaining, then drying out for the weekend. Highs make their way back into the 90s, mid 90s by Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Have a great Monday and peaceful Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
Rodolfo Bautista (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches County deputies arrest man on multiple possession of child pornography charges
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee
A commission has recommended Fort Hood be renamed Fort Cavazos in honor of Richard E. Cavazos,...
Commission recommends Fort Hood be renamed in honor of first Hispanic-American four star general
Pictured is cash seized when Houston County authorities raided a cock-fighting event. (Source:...
10 people arrested after raid on Houston County cock-fighting event

Latest News

Memorial Day Weather At Your Fingertips 5-30-22
Memorial Day Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather 5-29-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips