Remains of Central Texas soldier who died in WWII identified, returned home

Lt. Louis Girard was killed fighting in World War II in 1943, but he returned home to West...
Lt. Louis Girard was killed fighting in World War II in 1943, but he returned home to West Friday night.(Procession photo by Rissa shaw/Courtesy soldier photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - It was a homecoming almost 80 years in the making.

Lt. Louis Girard was killed fighting in World War II in 1943.

The 21-year-old from West lost his life while co-piloting a B-24 bomber over Romania.

He was buried in an unknown soldiers American cemetery in Italy, but his remains were finally identified two months ago.

They arrived to Dallas Friday afternoon.

A procession from the airport returned Girard home to West Friday night where his remaining family members, including a sister, were waiting at Aderhold Funeral Home.

Citizens lined the streets to welcome Girard home.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

