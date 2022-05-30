Remains of Central Texas soldier who died in WWII identified, returned home

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - It was a homecoming almost 80 years in the making.

Lt. Louis Girard was killed fighting in World War II in 1943.

The 21-year-old from West lost his life while co-piloting a B-24 bomber over Romania.

He was buried in an unknown soldiers American cemetery in Italy, but his remains were finally identified two months ago.

They arrived to Dallas Friday afternoon.

A procession from the airport returned Girard home to West Friday night where his remaining family members, including a sister, were waiting at Aderhold Funeral Home.

Citizens lined the streets to welcome Girard home.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

