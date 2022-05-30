Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M Baseball #5 national seed, will host regional and super regional

Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle before his debut with the Aggies against...
Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle before his debut with the Aggies against Fordham. In his first season, the Aggies have secured a #5 national seed after a 37-18 overall record.(Tyler Shaw)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Jim Schlossnagle led the Aggies to a 37-18 season in his debut year, the Aggies will host a regional and, if they advance, a super regional as a part of the NCAA tournament.

Texas A&M learned they would at least host a regional Sunday afternoon, but found out they would be the #5 national seed during a selection show Monday.

TCU, Schlossnagle’s former school, will be the #2 seed in the regional.

The University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, led by head coach Matt Deggs, a former assistant at A&M, will also travel to College Station to play in the regional.

Oral Roberts rounds out the four teams who will play in the regional. Oral Roberts will play Texas A&M first, with TCU and Louisiana facing off for their first matchup of the weekend.

NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL SCHEDULE (all times Central)

Friday, June 3

1:00 PM - G1: Texas A&M vs Oral Roberts (ESPN+)

7:00 PM - G2: TCU vs Louisiana (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

TBA - G3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser

TBA - G4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner

Sunday, June 5

TBA - G5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser

TBA - G6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner

Monday, June 6

TBA - G7: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner (if necessary)

NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

Limited Lawn/SRO and/or Section 12 all-session tickets will be available to the public starting Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m.

Once all-session is no longer available, please check the 12th Man Foundation website prior to each game regarding the availability of individual tickets.

FOLLOW ALONG

To learn more about Texas A&M baseball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

