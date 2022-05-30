Texas Tech baseball heading to Statesboro, Georgia

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KCBD Staff and Pete Christy
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech baseball team received an at-large bid into the 64-team NCAA Tournament as pairings were announced Monday morning.

The Red Raider will be on the road heading to the Statesboro, Georgia Regional as the #3 Seed.

They will play 2nd seeded Notre Dame Friday. Host and Top seed Georgia Southern will face North Carolina Greensboro.

Georgia Southern is the #16 overall seed in the NCAA Tourney.

The Statesboro Regional is a double-elimination tournament.

The winner will play the winner of the Knoxville Regional in a Best of 3 Super Regional. The #1 overall seed Tennessee (53-7) hosts that Regional.

The winner of the Super Regional heads to the College World Series in Omaha.

Texas Tech is 37-20 overall after going 1-2 at the Big 12 Baseball Championship.

The Road to Omaha starts in Georgia for the Red Raiders

Tech has reached the College World Series four times under coach Tim Tadlock: 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The 2019 team was the only Tadlock squad to reach the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:

For the seventh time in nine chances, a Tim Tadlock Texas Tech baseball team is headed to the NCAA postseason. It was announced Monday morning the Red Raiders were selected as an at-large team for the Statesboro Regional, June 3-6.

Georgia Southern, the national 16-seed, is the regional host, and Tech will be joined by Notre Dame and UNC Greensboro in the Peach State.

Texas Tech (37-20, Big 12 at-large selection) enters as the 3-seed and will face off with second-seeded Notre Dame (35-14, ACC at-large selection) on Friday at 1 p.m. CT to begin the tournament. The top-seed Georgia Southern (40-18, Sun Belt at-large selection) will host the 4-seed UNC Greensboro (34-28, Southern automatic qualifier) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.

The regional on the road is new territory for Texas Tech as it prepares for its quest for its fifth College World Series appearance under Tadlock. The Red Raiders’ nation’s best streak of hosting five consecutive regionals was snapped this weekend, but in 2014 Tech’s first CWS appearance was earned after being sent to the Coral Gables Regional.

The 2022 selection marks the 16th NCAA tournament appearance for the Red Raiders in program history.

TEXAS TECH NCAA POSTSEASON HISTORY NCAA Tournament Record: 44-35 NCAA Tournament Appearances: 16

  • Midwest I Regional (Wichita, Kan.): 1995
  • Central Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 1996
  • Central Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 1997
  • Atlantic I Miami (Fla.) Regional (Coral Gables, Fla.): 1998
  • Central Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 1999
  • Houston Regional (Houston, Texas): 2000
  • Fullerton Regional (Fullerton, Calif.): 2001
  • Rice Regional (Houston, Texas): 2002
  • Atlanta Regional (Atlanta, Ga.): 2004
  • Coral Gables Regional (Coral Gables, Fla.): 2014
  • Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2016
  • Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2017
  • Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2018
  • Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2019
  • Lubbock Regional (Lubbock, Texas): 2021
  • Statesboro Regional (Statesboro, Ga.): 2022

