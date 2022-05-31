Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after surviving an alleged cougar attack in...
FILE PHOTO: A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after surviving an alleged cougar attack in Washington.(Sawtooth / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITLAND, Wash. (AP) — Witnesses say a 9-year-old girl survived a cougar attack after wandering up a trail with two friends while camping in northwest Washington state.

It happened Saturday morning near Fruitland, Washington.

The girl fought back while her friends ran for their lives. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood.

She was soon airlifted to a hospital, where she’s recovering after surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body.

Others found the young male cougar and killed it.

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman says cougar attacks are rare, with only two fatalities in the last century in Washington state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The alligator will be relocated to a safer area.
Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake
Gonzalo Lopez
Authorities release new tattoo photos of fugitive killer Gonzalo Lopez
On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline...
American Alligator spotted at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park
Gov. Abbott with boy scouts, veterans and others who attended the event in Longview's Teague...
Gov. Abbott’s remarks at Longview Memorial Day event include thoughts on Uvalde massacre
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell takes the oath of office for his second term, Monday,...
Biden, Fed Chairman Powell to discuss inflation crisis
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
War crimes meeting held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war