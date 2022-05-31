Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Girl Scouts release official makeup collection

The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection ever.(Girl Scouts / HipDot)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some of America’s favorite cookies now have their very own makeup line.

The Girl Scouts partnered with beauty brand HipDot for the limited edition HipDot x Girl Scouts makeup collection.

The collection features two scented eye shadow palettes and three lipsticks.

You can also get the collector’s kit, which includes the whole line plus two custom-designed eye shadow brushes.

The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection ever(Girl Scouts / HipDot)

According to the Girl Scouts website, the creators took every shade and type of skin into consideration. They also say the makeup line is cruelty-free and vegan.

The Girl Scouts says this is its first makeup collaboration ever.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The alligator will be relocated to a safer area.
Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake
Gonzalo Lopez
Authorities release new tattoo photos of fugitive killer Gonzalo Lopez
Jury selection canceled for 420th District Court in Nacogdoches
Gov. Abbott with boy scouts, veterans and others who attended the event in Longview's Teague...
Gov. Abbott’s remarks at Longview Memorial Day event include thoughts on Uvalde massacre
On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline...
American Alligator spotted at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
President Joe Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary...
Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, following a high school graduation on Xavier...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide