Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Houston Police searching for gunman in death of victim at taco truck

Surveillance Photos In Fatal Shooting At 7525 Irvington Boulevard
Surveillance Photos In Fatal Shooting At 7525 Irvington Boulevard(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a fatal shooting of a man Sunday.

Officers responded at 10:20 p.m. May 29 to the 7525 block of Irvington Boulevard where they found Mark Aguilar, 23, unresponsive next to the driver’s side of his vehicle and was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, after placing his order at a food truck in the parking lot, Aguilar went back to his vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat with the door open. 

The suspect exited a Chevrolet Tahoe, approached Aguilar and both men exchanged words. 

According to KHOU, Aguilar was by himself and was texting his wife about her food order.

The suspect shot Aguilar, ran back to his SUV and fled the scene.

The suspect is described only as a Hispanic man in a gray or silver, older model Chevrolet Tahoe. 

Anyone with information is to call 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist's rendering of the proposed Gattefosse' facility in Lufkin.
City of Lufkin invites public to Gattefossé groundbreaking
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
The alligator will be relocated to a safer area.
Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake
Burned playground
Beckville playground burns down again after being rebuilt following 2020 fire
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Four wounded in Waco shooting; one victim in critical condition
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation
Beckville Playground
Beckville playground burns down again after being rebuilt following 2020 fire
Operation True North to help veterans, first responders overcome PTSD in new location
Operation True North to help veterans, first responders overcome PTSD in new location
East Texas schools offer free meals to children during summer months
East Texas schools offer free meals to children during summer months