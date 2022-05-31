Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Houston woman shoots man trying to get into her apartment

(Arizona's Family)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston man is dead following an incident of him threatening a woman in her apartment.

The Houston Police Department responded to at 9 p.m. May 20 at the 15603 block of Gulf Freeway on South Interstate Highway 45 service road about 9 p.m. Monday.

The identity of the deceased male suspect, 42, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Further investigation determined the suspect kicked in the apartment door and entered the residence after he threatened to kill the occupants.

A female inside the apartment shot the suspect as he entered.

The identity of the deceased suspect, 42, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The female shooter, 40, was not injured in the incident.

After detectives consulted with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the incident would be referred to a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist's rendering of the proposed Gattefosse' facility in Lufkin.
City of Lufkin invites public to Gattefossé groundbreaking
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
The alligator will be relocated to a safer area.
Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake
Burned playground
Beckville playground burns down again after being rebuilt following 2020 fire
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Four wounded in Waco shooting; one victim in critical condition
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation
Beckville Playground
Beckville playground burns down again after being rebuilt following 2020 fire
Operation True North to help veterans, first responders overcome PTSD in new location
Operation True North to help veterans, first responders overcome PTSD in new location
East Texas schools offer free meals to children during summer months
East Texas schools offer free meals to children during summer months