Nacogdoches ISD unveils new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School

The new Emeline Carpenter Elementary building on Stallings drive was officially unveiled today as Nacogdoches ISD held a ceremony and ribbon cutting.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The new Emeline Carpenter Elementary building on Stallings Drive was officially unveiled today as Nacogdoches ISD held a ceremony and ribbon cutting. Former board members and the family of Emeline Carpenter were in attendance, as were several Nacogdoches elected officials. Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo was proud to show the results of the project that the district was able to complete even after several bumps in the road.

“It’s a little later than what we anticipated but the timing is impeccable,” said Trujillo. “It allows us to have the summer, have our teachers move in and be able to start off school rather than starting in the middle of the year like the plan was originally to be done.”

Nac ISD endured several delays to completion including COVID and supply chain issues, in addition to weather threats that shut down work. Despite that, the result is a state of the art building that will be ready for students when they return to school after the summer.

“It’s also a safe building,” said Trujillo. “We got a lot of the features for intruders and other things that we have to keep our students safe. Not only that, but also the weather. Storm shelters you’ll see in this building that is state of the art where the kids become safe and it’s exciting to see all of it come together for our children here in Nacogdoches.”

The new Emeline Carpenter building was viewed as the cornerstone of a bond election back in 2018 with overwhelming support to update the facilities. It is in addition to projects like the CTE center at the high school, the McMichael Middle School expansion, and the new pre-k center at Fredonia Elementary which is expected to be ready in a year. NISD head of communications Les Linebarger says the administration knew how important it was to deliver on the promise of upgrades to the elementary school.

“More people voted for it in November of 2018 than had voted all together in the previous two elections,” said Linebarger. “So we are so thankful to them and we know this facility lives up to what they had in mind when they came to the ballot box.”

