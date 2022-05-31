Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies out there this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low 90s, about where they were yesterday. Winds calmer than yesterday, out of the south, 5-15 mph. There is a very low chance for a sprinkle or shower today, less than 20%, but worth noting. Tonight, temps in the 80s with clear skies. We’ll start tomorrow, Wednesday, off with lows in the 70s, and warm up into the 90s again during the afternoon. A bit more cloudy on Wednesday, with a better chance for a shower or two.

The best chance for any shower activity this week will be Thursday, with about a 30-40% chance. There is also a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather on Thursday. Current thinking is one or two strong to severe storms could develop, with wind and hail being the primary threats. Any activity should come to an end by Thursday night, but we’ll keep low chances for rain in the forecast Friday through Sunday. As far as temperatures go, we’ll get a brief relief from the 90s, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for Thursday and Friday, before returning to the 90s by the weekend. Have a great Tuesday.

