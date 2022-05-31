UIL Baseball regional final schedules
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas baseball teams are just two wins away from a berth at the state tournament. Last week Kennard earned their second straight trip to the 1A tournament.
Below are the schedules for the remaining teams.
4A
Region II
Celina vs Spring Hill - Best of 3 series at North Forney High School
- Game 1: Wednesday, June 1 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m.
- Game 3: Friday, June 3, 4 p.m.
Region III
Carthage vs China Spring - Best of 3 series at Prosper High School
- Game 1: Thursday, June 2, 7:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday, June 3, 5 p.m.
- Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed
3A
Region III
Diboll vs Franklin - Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Friday June 3 @ at Grand Oaks High School 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Saturday June 4, 4 p.m. at Navasota HS
- Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed
2A
Region III
Garrison vs Centerville - Best of 3 series at Lufkin High School
- Game 1: Thursday June 2 at 7PM at Lufkin
- Game 2: Friday June 3 at 7PM at Lufkin
- Game 3: If needed, Saturday at 2PM at Lufkin
