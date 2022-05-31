Warm and humid with a slight chance of a cooling shower as we head into June

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of a brief sprinkle here and there, it was a typical day for the last day of May as we sat under partly cloudy skies to go along with warm and humid conditions today.

Overnight will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the lower 70′s.

We will bump up the rain chance to 20% on Wednesday as some slightly deeper moisture coming in off the Gulf of Mexico will yield a few widely scattered showers developing and lifting north through the afternoon hours along the sea breeze front. If you do not get a cooling shower, it will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 90′s.

Our rain chances will then go up to 30% for Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front moves in from north Texas toward the end of the week. That frontal boundary will help serve as a focal point to give us a few scattered downpours to go along with more cloud cover. This will lead to daytime highs coming down into the upper 80′s, offering a slight reprieve from the 90-degree readings.

With the frontal boundary washing out, it will be back to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures warming up by this weekend as highs climb back into the lower 90′s.

