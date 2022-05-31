Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Weekend Killeen shooting leaves two injured, no arrests made

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Killeen that left two injured with no arrests made.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:43 p.m. May 29 to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive to a report of a shots fired disturbance in progress.

Upon officer arrival, a victim was located with a gunshot wound that was non-life threatening and was transported to the Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple by helicopter where he was listed in stable condition.

An additional victim was later identified at Advent Hospital in Killeen who also suffered from a gunshot wound and was treated for the injury. It was reported that a friend had driven him to that hospital He was treated for the injury and discharged a short time later.

Investigators determined the incident to have occurred outside of a residence being leased to host a large party where call history showed this to be the third call for service at this location this year.

The suspect(s) were reported to have fired the shots from a moving vehicle upon departing from the house party.

One of the two victims reported to have been working as security for the event, and gunfire was exchanged.

The case remains under investigation with Bell County Sheriff’s Dept. Criminal Investigations Division

