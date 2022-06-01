Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
$300M in SNAP benefits provided for Texans in June

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June.

The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in additional emergency allotments which should appear in recipients’ accounts by June 30.

The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $6.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

