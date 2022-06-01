Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Beckville playground burns down again after being rebuilt following 2020 fire

State Fire Marshal’s office assisting in investigation
Watch KLTV 7 News at 6
By Blake Holland and Christian Terry
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Almost a year after being rebuilt following a 2020 fire, the Beckville Community Playground went up in flames for the second time on Memorial Day.

And while no injuries were reported, members of the Beckville community are heartbroken and frustrated over the loss of their second community-built playground.

A timeline showing the life of the Beckville community-built playground.
A timeline showing the life of the Beckville community-built playground.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

The playground was first built by members of the community in 2011, and rebuilt following the 2020 fire in May and June of 2021.

The completed 2021 rebuild can be seen in the photo below from the Beckville Pride Project Facebook page.

Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff, who started in his new role this month, was back at the scene on Tuesday along with the members of the State Fire Marshal’s office.

“We have the State Fire Marshal’s office here with us, the City of Carthage’s fire marshal, and criminal investigation division folks from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office,” Murff said.

Murff and the others spent Tuesday looking through what was left of the playground, along with taking photos from the ground and the air using a drone. They’re also using surveillance video captured by cameras on the nearby Methodist church.

The fire in 2020 was believed to have been caused by spontaneous combustion. At the time, the director of the playground project said they never fully understood what that meant or how it happened.

There’s no word on how long it will take to determine the cause of Monday’s devastating fire.

Burned playground
Burned playground((Source: KLTV))

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The alligator will be relocated to a safer area.
Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake
An artist's rendering of the proposed Gattefosse' facility in Lufkin.
City of Lufkin invites public to Gattefossé groundbreaking
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Gonzalo Lopez
Authorities release new tattoo photos of fugitive killer Gonzalo Lopez
Jury selection canceled for 420th District Court in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Beckville Playground
Beckville Playground Burns Down Again
Operation True North to help veterans, first responders overcome PTSD in new location
Family Law Court
Family Law Court Moving In
East Texas schools offer free meals to children during summer months
East Texas schools offer free meals to children during summer months
Pine Tree Independent School District in Longview is among many districts participating in the...
East Texas schools offer free meals to children during summer months