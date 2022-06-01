Beckville playground burns down again after being rebuilt following 2020 fire

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Almost a year after being rebuilt following a 2020 fire, the Beckville Community Playground went up in flames for the second time on Memorial Day.

And while no injuries were reported, members of the Beckville community are heartbroken and frustrated over the loss of their second community-built playground.

A timeline showing the life of the Beckville community-built playground. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

The playground was first built by members of the community in 2011, and rebuilt following the 2020 fire in May and June of 2021.

The completed 2021 rebuild can be seen in the photo below from the Beckville Pride Project Facebook page.

Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff, who started in his new role this month, was back at the scene on Tuesday along with the members of the State Fire Marshal’s office.

“We have the State Fire Marshal’s office here with us, the City of Carthage’s fire marshal, and criminal investigation division folks from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office,” Murff said.

Murff and the others spent Tuesday looking through what was left of the playground, along with taking photos from the ground and the air using a drone. They’re also using surveillance video captured by cameras on the nearby Methodist church.

The fire in 2020 was believed to have been caused by spontaneous combustion. At the time, the director of the playground project said they never fully understood what that meant or how it happened.

There’s no word on how long it will take to determine the cause of Monday’s devastating fire.

Burned playground ((Source: KLTV))

