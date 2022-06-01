City of Nacogdoches designing new subdivision project

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 143 lot subdivision construction project on the east end of Park Street is still under design after having incentive approval in March. Larissa Philpot-Brown, president and CEO of Nac Economic Development Corporation says that the subdivision and the creation of 143 new homes will be beneficial to the property tax payers of Nacogdoches.

“If someone goes out and builds100 new homes on a vacant piece of property, they are adding to that pie which means that all of the rest of the property tax payers have a smaller piece of pie they have to pay for,” said Philpot-Brown.

The city is currently examining the ground while considering road construction plans. The need for homes is due in part to the current real estate market and the lack of available homes. This is in addition to the hope that new homes will eventually lead to more industry in the city.

“It also comes in the fact that we need more single family homes,” said Philpot-Brown. “We need more people to move to our area to work the jobs that we have available. We’ve got a lot of jobs available, and we actually don’t have enough people to work all those jobs.”

The subdivision project has a 5 to 7 year expected completion window, with groundbreaking currently expected by the year. State law provides that the city cannot control the homes, and the style and plans can be chosen from a list of craftsman style home designs ranging up to 1650 square feet and priced at around $300,000.

“Anything that we start now is not really going to provide those houses for probably 18 months,” said Philpot-Brown. “Maybe even two years and so that’s why it is so important to just move now and move quickly.”

