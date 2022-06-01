Dallas Cowboys, NFL Foundation donating $400K to Uvalde victims

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas Cowboys, NFL Lend Support To Uvalde Community
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The NFL Foundation, alongside the Dallas Cowboys, plan to help the families directly impacted by the school shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The football franchise and the league’s foundation will donate a combined $400,000, with $200,000 going to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the other $200,000 to Uvalde Strong Fund.

The $400,000 will directly support the families of the victims, survivors and the Uvalde community as they seek to recover from the lives lost.

“Our hearts are broken for the families affected by the senseless tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, 2022,” Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones said. “There are simply no words to describe the pain and sorrow that we feel for the Uvalde community. We hold them tight in our thoughts and continued prayers.”

The Robb School Memorial Fund is in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation and supported by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, among other local organizations and officials.

The fund has been opened at First State Bank of Uvalde in Uvalde, TX for the families of Robb Elementary School and 100% of all donations are charitable and will go to the victims and survivors of the incident. Anyone wishing to make contributions to the victims can visit.

Uvalde Strong Fund, which is being coordinated through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, is a relief fund established to support Uvalde residents – individuals, families and community organizations healing.

Those wishing to donate to the Uvalde Strong Fund can do so by clicking here.

AT&T, the stadium sponsor for the Cowboys Stadium, also announced it has teamed up with the Community Health Development to launch a Text-to-Give campaign to provide financial support for mental health and grief support services for those affected by the attack in Uvalde.

The company is also contributing $50,000 to the OneStar Foundation to support the Robb School Memorial Fund, which will help the families and community impacted.

If you wish to help, text Uvalde to 20222 to make a direct donation using your smartphone, you can contribute $10 to support the Uvalde community, regardless of your wireless provider. The charge will automatically be added to the donor’s wireless bill.

