Dodging a few downpours as it remains warm and muggy

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This first day of June and meteorological summer has come with some typical, summer east Texas weather today. Not only was it warm and humid, but we had moisture-laden clouds that produced a few widely scattered downpours across our landscape.

Any ongoing showers will wane away once the sun sets just after eight o’clock this evening.

You may want to grab the umbrella just to play it safe before you head out the door on Thursday morning.

Our rain chances will go up to 40% on Thursday as a weak cold front moves in from north Texas during the day tomorrow. That frontal boundary will help serve as a focal point to give us a few scattered downpours to go along with more cloud cover. This will lead to daytime highs coming down into the upper 80′s, offering a slight reprieve from the 90-degree readings.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain as a weak disturbance moving in behind the front may trigger a few pockets of rain during the day.

With the frontal boundary washing out, it will be back to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures warming up by this weekend as highs climb back into the lower 90′s.

With a weak ridge of high pressure building overhead next week, we are looking at partly-to-mostly sunny skies to go along with warm, muggy, and breezy conditions as highs top out in the lower 90′s.

Our rain odds next week will be 10% or less as we will not see the sea breeze not get too active due to the sinking air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

