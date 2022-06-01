East Texas schools offer free meals to children during summer months

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texas families rely on free lunches during the school year to feed their children, but what happens when school ends for the summer?

Pine Tree Independent School District in Longview is among many districts participating in the Seamless Summer Option. This program is a continuation of what the school provides during the school year, throughout the summer.

Any child from one year old up to 18 years old are able to eat free breakfasts and lunches during the summer break.

“We get our district children, but it’s also open to the community, that they’re invited to partake in our meals that we are offered,” Pine Tree ISD Director of Nutrition, Michelle Mitchell, said.

The Seamless Summer Option is a program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, recognizing that children need good nutrition all year long.

“They have seen that the need is there to offer summer meals for children because of the inconsistencies of what is going on in our nation right now,” Mitchell said.

Kaytlin White has volunteered with Pine Tree ISD’s free lunch program for the past two years, and says she loves to see kids light up when they see food.

“It’s really helped their lives, especially during the pandemic; a lot of money hasn’t been available so being able to feed kids for free is awesome and they’ve really enjoyed it and appreciated it,” White said.

On average, between 1,500 and 2,000 students are fed every summer day.

Some of those participating in the free summer meal program are students from their summer school program and day cares from the community.

“With the growing grocery prices, I would think this would be a great program for parents to take advantage of, because it takes just a little bit of time to come in and let us feed your children instead of having to plan meals for their kids during the summer,” Mitchell said.

Pine Tree ISD is offering the free meals starting June 6, Monday through Thursday, at their campuses.

Breakfast and lunch times vary based on the campus that’s serving.

Last year during the pandemic, about 200,000 students received free breakfasts and lunches over the summer.

