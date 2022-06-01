Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Dallas Cowboy RB Marion Barber III dead at 38

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1, according to authorities.(AP 2018)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - According to a statement from the Dallas Cowboys, retired NFL running back Marion Barber III has died at age 38.

The Cowboys referred to reports that Frisco police found Barber in his home in Frisco on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released.

Barber spent six seasons of his eight-year career with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2005.

The team released the following statement:

We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Barber instantly became a fan-favorite for his hard-nosed running style, which helped him earn the nickname “Marion the Barbarian,” the Cowboys statement said.

In his third season, Barber made the Pro Bowl in 2007 with 975 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, despite not starting a game. He finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns, including 47 with the Cowboys, which ranks fourth in team history.

Barber had just 42 career starts, serving mostly as part of a two-back system his whole career, either splitting time with Julius Jones or Felix Jones. But he was often used as the red-zone back, scoring at least four touchdowns in each of his seven pro seasons, including 14 in 2006.

Barber finished his career with the Chicago Bears in 2011.

Barber’s death is just the latest this year for the Cowboys family. The Cowboys have also said goodbyes to Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright, former assistant coach Gary Brown, longtime scouting director Larry Lacewell and Marylyn Love, who had been Jerry Jones’ personal assistant for over 40 years.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

