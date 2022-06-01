Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tulsa police: Multiple people shot at medical building

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect is dead following the incident Wednesday.
Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect is dead following the incident Wednesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — Tulsa police captain: 3 people killed during shooting at medical building, shooter also dead.

THIS IS AN AP BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — A police captain says multiple people have been shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus and “some unfortunately were killed.”

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down” following the incident Wednesday. St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building.

The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

