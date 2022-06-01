Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Uvalde students and staff not returning to Robb Elementary School after deadly shooting

Uvalde prepares funerals. (CNN, OBTAINEDBY CNN, ABC NEWS, KABB, WOAI, GETTY IMAGES, PETE...
Uvalde prepares funerals. (CNN, OBTAINEDBY CNN, ABC NEWS, KABB, WOAI, GETTY IMAGES, PETE LUNA/UVALDE LEADER-NEWS, WKBW, KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS, UVALDEC ISD, KSAT)
By MARÍA MÉNDEZ
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Students and staff will not return to Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, the school district’s superintendent said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“We are working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide that information as soon as it is finalized,” Superintendent Hal Harrell’s statement reads. “We are also working with agencies to help us identify improvements on all UCISD campuses.”

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is now developing “plans on how to serve students on other campuses” after the deadly May 24 shooting. Investigators are looking into why a self-locking door at Robb Elementary failed to engage after a teacher closed it that day, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials previously said a teacher had propped the door open but now say the teacher did shut it after opening it, correcting that information after a lawyer for the teacher insisted it had been closed. That same teacher had contacted 911 when the 18-year-old gunman crashed into a ditch by the school and was seen carrying a gun.

“She saw the wreck,” lawyer Don Flanary told the San Antonio Express-News. “She ran back inside to get her phone to report the accident. She came back out while on the phone with 911. The men at the funeral home yelled, ‘He has a gun!’ She saw him jump the fence, and he had a gun, so she ran back inside.”

The superintendent’s statement did not outline plans for the Robb Elementary School building. The federal government may tear down the school, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, said in an interview with San Antonio television station KSAT.

Gutierrez said President Joe Biden, who visited Uvalde on Sunday, told him, “we’re going to look to raze that school and build a new one.”

In the statement, Harrell also said the district will continue to provide counseling and support to students and staff for the “foreseeable future” and will cooperate with law enforcement investigating the incident.

“Because the investigation is ongoing and information is evolving, we are going to reserve comment until all state and federal agencies have completed their review,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist's rendering of the proposed Gattefosse' facility in Lufkin.
City of Lufkin invites public to Gattefossé groundbreaking
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
The alligator will be relocated to a safer area.
Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake
Burned playground
Beckville playground burns down again after being rebuilt following 2020 fire

Latest News

Governor calls for immediate school safety review of Texas public schools
$300M in SNAP benefits provided for Texans in June
Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives at a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25,...
Abbott requests special legislative committees in the wake of Uvalde school massacre
Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for...
Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County