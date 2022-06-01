Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Better chances for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight tonight.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will be muggy and warm with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. We’ll see better chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight tonight and throughout the morning hours of Thursday as a slow-moving cold front steadily dips southward into East Texas. Severe threats are quite low, but a few storms could produce pocket change hail up to the size of quarters, isolated damaging wind gusts, and some localized heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible south of I-20 during the afternoon hours before skies mostly dry out tomorrow evening. Temperatures behind the front will trend a bit cooler for tomorrow and Friday, with highs ranging in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances will remain spotty for Friday and Saturday before skies mostly dry out on Sunday. More sunshine, dry conditions, and breezy southerly winds will make sure we warm up quick, placing afternoon highs back into the middle 90s by the middle of next week.

