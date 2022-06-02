Bridge replacement project in Cherokee County on hold due to migrating birds

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridge replacement project on SH 135 in Cherokee County, originally slated to begin on Monday, June 1, has been placed under time suspension due to migrating birds nesting under the bridges that are currently in place, according to Jeff Williford with TxDOT.

In accordance with The Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA), Williford says work will be delayed until the birds have abandoned their nests. There is no time frame to when this project might be continued.

For more information regarding TxDOT and the MBTA, please click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.