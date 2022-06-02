East Texas Food Bank prepares Summer Food Program for children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank kicks off the Summer Food Program on Tuesday, June 7 at 27 East Texas locations so children will not go hungry during the summer break.

“The Summer Food Program began in 2005 to fill the meal gap left when the school year ends and children lose access to free and reduced-price meals they depend on for nourishment,” said Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO.

In 2021, the East Texas Food Bank served 28,811 meals to children.

“This year we believe the need will be greater with the rising costs of food and are preparing to serve 50,000 meals across East Texas,” Cullinane said.

The meals are provided at various community sites Monday-Friday. There is no need to register and no proof of age or income required. Some locations offer breakfast and lunch but all offer lunch. For the full list of locations and serving times visit EastTexasFoodBank.org/SummerFood or by calling 903-597-3663.

