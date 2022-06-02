East Texas police departments send officers to assist Uvalde police

UVALDE, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas police departments are answering a call for help from Uvalde.

Last week, the Uvalde Police Department started requesting assistance as they work to handle all of their regular duties along with those brought on by the shooting. Among the departments who answered that call for help were at least two right here in East Texas.

“On Monday, I got a phone call from the emergency operations center there (in Uvalde) saying they could use somebody,” said Joe Williams, Jacksonville Police Chief. “And we sent one of our officers and a vehicle there.”

Jacksonville police sent an officer and vehicle to Uvalde. (Jacksonville PD)

Jacksonville Officer Kenny Baker left for Uvalde on Memorial Day, according to Williams. Once there, he went straight to work, helping with dignitary protection, road blocks, and patrol operations.

“Uvalde is similar to Jacksonville. It’s a small town. And I can only imagine how overwhelmed that police department is,” Williams said.

Also sending help from East Texas was the Winnsboro Police Department. Chief Andy Chester said he sent Captain Chris Hill and Sgt. Ryan Brown.

“Captain Hill and I are both friends with the actual Uvalde police chief, not the school district, but the actual police chief and the assistant police chief are friends of ours,” said Andy Chester, Winnsboro Police Chief. “So it’s kind of a personal thing, too. When they ask for help, we try to send somebody.”

It was a decision made without hesitation for both police chiefs, knowing one day it could be them asking for assistance.

“Whether it be a natural disaster, or a calamity, or something horrible like this, I feel certain if I ever make the request for help, they’ll come from all over the state. That’s what we do,” Williams said. “Obviously our responsibility is here, but if we can help in any way, that’s what we’ll do.”

“We’re a small department, but we offer help because we know if something like that ever happens here, we’re going to need help too,” said Chester.

