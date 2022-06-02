A few scattered showers and storms to persist through Friday with a weak cold frontal passage

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will keep in a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast this evening and overnight, although, most of us will end up staying dry as the best odds for getting wet will be shifting toward Louisiana and the Texas coastline with the cold frontal passage.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain as a strong disturbance moving out of central Texas could graze or skirt our far western counties on Friday afternoon. It does not mean 30% coverage, but really accounts for the uncertainty of where a storm complex will ultimately track as we progress through the day.

The added cloud cover and outflow boundaries nearby should hold our daytime highs down into the upper 80′s, once again, on Friday afternoon, giving us a little break from those 90-degree readings.

We will hang on to a low-end, 20% chance of rain on Saturday under partly sunny skies before the frontal boundary washes out.

This will lead to the return of mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures warming up into the lower 90′s by Sunday afternoon and continuing through much of next week.

With a weak ridge of high pressure building overhead next week, we are looking at partly-to-mostly sunny skies to go along with warm, muggy, and breezy conditions as highs top out in the lower 90′s through about Tuesday before the mercury jumps up into the middle 90′s for the middle-to-latter part of next week.

That mid-level ridging means we will have some sinking air just above the ground. That will limit any chances for cooling, afternoon showers next week.

