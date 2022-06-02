Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fried pork fritters by the Cook’n Guy, David Wallace

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend David Wallace joins us to share a unique and economical twist on country fried steak that we love.

From David:

People who work in the restaurant industry have to know how to make something really good, but really economical. They exist to make a profit. With inflation eating up our food budget dollars, we need to be as smart as them.

East Texans love their CHICKEN FRIED STEAKS, but here is a recipe that offers something similar, and just as good or better. For the most part, pork is still reasonable in price and using tenderloin means absolutely no waste. No bone, fat, or gristle!  

Tenderloin is solid lean meat and very tender.  When I’m shopping, I look for a very small tenderloin, usually under or about five dollars. Many come already pre-seasoned in a variety of flavors.

First, I cut the whole tenderloin in half, then I cut each half into three equal medallions.

Place each medallion, cut side up and down, in a plastic ziplock bag and pound it thin with a meat mallet or even a rolling pin. Turn it over and pound some more.

Take the cutlet and dredge it in flour. Dip the floured cutlet in buttermilk (no egg added), then into your flour and cracker crumb mixture.

At this point , you could refreeze the cutlets for later use or fry immediately, in a skillet, with an inch of cooking oil, over medium high heat.  This item does not require deep frying and will cook pretty quick, but does need to be browned on both sides. Serve with or without cream gravy and your choice of a side dish. Delicious, tender, and costs less than a dollar per serving.

FRIED PORK FRITTER

1 SMALL WHOLE PORK TENDERLOIN (seasoned any way)

2 CUPS ALL PURPOSE FLOUR (not self rising)

1 CUP BUTTERMILK   (no need for egg)

1/2 SLEEVE OF SALTINE CRACKERS (crushed well)

USE A SKILLET WITH AN INCH OF OIL, OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT (number 8 or 7 on dial)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

