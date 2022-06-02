Lovelady softball’s historic season ends in defeat at state championship

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lovelady’s bid to capture a softball state championship fell short Wednesday night in Austin.

They lost to the Crawford Lady Pirates, 3-0. It was Crawford’s fourth state championship. This was the first time Lovelady made it to a state title game in any team sport.

Lovelady managed to only get three hits in the game while Crawford recorded seven. Lovelady Pitcher Maci LaRue threw seven strikeouts in the game. Crawford’s Kenzie Jones had five strikeouts.

