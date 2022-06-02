In spite of obstacles, demolition begins on old Kilgore hosptial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Demolition of a former East Texas hospital is underway after some unusual concerns delayed the project.

The old Laird Memorial Hospital in Kilgore is being demolished to make way for a new multi-million dollar facility.

“It’s two projects, part of it is Kilgore College for the Laird Health and Science Center. The other part is CHRISTUS and we’re doing a new clinic added on to the emergency center now,” says WRL project manager Branden Van Dyke.

But the project was stalled for two safety concerns.

“There’s quite bit of asbestos in these buildings. The other side of it has been some bees. So that’s been a big challenge and big hurdle,” Van Dyke says.

Workers could not get into the building to remove the asbestos because of the bees. And other workers couldn’t get in to remove the bees because of the asbestos.

The solution: Move to buildings that have been cleared that they can work on.

“We’ve already started demo on those and if you drive by and see it, the place is already going to look different,” says Branden.

In the mean time work continues on removing asbestos in other buildings, and moving the bees to another location.

The project is scheduled for completion, provided materials remain accessible, in about 16 to 20 months.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.