WebXtra: Beware of scammers for high school sports streams

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Scammers have not slowed down on putting out false streaming links to the UIL softball state tournament despite the event being exclusively streamed on the NFHS Network.

Links to these streams appear almost instantly in comment sections on Facebook posts about the games. Twitter is also flooded with posts from bot accounts.

It has been a growing problem ever since the UIL started to allow streaming of all sports, including dropping the “Friday Night Lights” rule, which banned the streaming or broadcasting of high school football games on Friday night.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke to Ashley Pickle, Executive Director of Dave Campbell’s Texan Live, and Coleman Swierc with the Better Business Bureau about tips to keep you safe when you see a link that could be a scam.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.