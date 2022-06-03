Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
College coaches holding summer camps for East Texas students

SFA football Camp
SFA football Camp(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Summer time means kids have lots of free time and parents will be eager to the them off the gaming system and out of the house. Several coaches at SFA and Angelina College will be hosting camps in the coming weeks for different age groups.

Info on camps can be found:

Angelina youth baseball

Angelina evaluation camp

Johnny Cardenas Baseball Camp

Mark Kellogg girls basketball camp

Kyle Keller boys basketball camp

Go Jacks soccer Camp

SFA Volleyball Camp

SFA Football Camps

