College coaches holding summer camps for East Texas students
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Summer time means kids have lots of free time and parents will be eager to the them off the gaming system and out of the house. Several coaches at SFA and Angelina College will be hosting camps in the coming weeks for different age groups.
Info on camps can be found:
Mark Kellogg girls basketball camp
Kyle Keller boys basketball camp
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.