East Texas state senators appointed to Special Committee to Protect All Texans

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Republican state senators Robert Nichols of Jacksonville and Bryan Hughes of Mineola will serve on the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans, the Texas Lieutenant Governor’s Office announced.

This week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan convene special legislative committees in response to the school shooting in Uvalde that killed 21 students and teachers on May 24.

FILE PHOTO - At left, State Senator Robert Nichols (R) of Jacksonville will chair the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans. At right, State Senator Bryan Hughes (R) of Mineola will also serve as a member of the committee. (Source: Texas Senate)

In a letter, Abbott called on the committees to review previous legislative action and offer recommendations on the topics of school safety, mental health, social media, police training, and firearm safety.

On Thursday, the Lt. Governor appointed Nichols to serve as chair of the senate committee. Members of both parties were selected to represent a cross section of school districts and communities of all sizes across the state, a news release stated.

Nichols called his appointment an “honor.”

Thank you Lt. Gov. @DanPatrick for appointing me chair of the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans. I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues on important issues: school safety, mental health, police training, firearm safety, and social media. Press release: pic.twitter.com/rvIZlpaD2F — Sen. Robert Nichols (@SenatorNichols) June 2, 2022

“To the families, friends, and communities impacted by mass violence, know that this committee is committed to listening to you and developing significant reforms for the State of Texas.”

He also pledged to work collaboratively with the counterpart committee in the Texas House of Representatives.

“It is my hope and prayer that the work we do over the next several weeks will lead us to meaningful solutions.”

The Lt. Governor’s office said Nichols would convene his committee on June 23 or soon after.

“I want to give the families and the community of Uvalde time to complete all funeral services before beginning hearings so those who wish to testify may take part,” a news release stated. ”I have asked Chair Nichols to coordinate with the House of Representatives Chair to hold their hearings on the same date, if possible, to accommodate both invited and public witnesses.”

Funerals for the 21 victims are planned over the next two weeks, the Associated Press reported.

