Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated showers and thundershowers possible this afternoon. Temperatures warming up quick this weekend!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Afternoon highs will remain close to seasonal averages in the middle to upper 80s with a fair mix of sun and clouds expected throughout the day. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the afternoon and evening hours, and while coverage will likely not be widespread, be aware of the potential of some brief, heavy rainfall as you make your Friday evening plans. The weekend will trend a bit warmer but with similar scattered rain chances, mainly later in the day on Saturday and earlier on Sunday as a series of upper-level disturbances moves close to East Texas. Severe threats remain very low, but localized heavy rainfall will be possible at times if these isolated storms are able to form. The forecast trends dry and hot next week as high pressure builds back in over the area. Expect middle 90s Monday through Thursday with more sun than clouds each day. Late next week our next weak cold front will attempt to move into East Texas, although jury is still out on whether we will see some cooler northerly winds or if this front stalls along the Red River.

