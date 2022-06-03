Parents sending kids to summer day camps, regardless of increase enrollment fees

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Summer has officially kicked off for kids across East Texas and while parents are dealing with higher costs for everything- the same goes for some summer day camps in Lufkin.

The Boys and Girls Club offers day camp from the morning to late afternoon for kids of ages 6 through 14 years old and provide both breakfast and lunch.

Their program director, Alexis Kirksey said they were unsure of how many kids would attend camp due to COVID -19 concerns, making enrollment fees only 20 dollars per child last year. Today, their fees have increased to 75 dollars and 55 dollars for an additional child - making it a total of well over 100 hundred dollars for parents enrolling multiple children from now until July.

Kirksey says that the increase of enrollment they see this summer is close to double from last year and because, “parents are getting ready to take their kids back outside. The kids have been inside for so long so, so they’re ready to get out and enjoy their summer.”

The Naranjo Museum has a day camp open for the first seven weeks of summer. Each week is designed around different themes and different age groups from 6 through 12 years old.

Manager, Chole Morrell says they only had an enrollment of only 10 children per week last summer.

“We do have an increase … we’re actually filling up pretty quickly. There’s a few weeks where we have full of 20 kids,” Morrell said about this summer. According to Morrell, their cost went up 10 dollars compared to last year - making it a one time cost of 100 hundred dollars. She explains that parents still want their kids to remain active during summer.

“There’s a lot of interaction with other kids. Plus we do … they’re learning and their doing fun stuff and I think a lot of parents want kids to still kind of learn during the summer but have it be fun,” she said.

According to both directors, while open spots are still available, they urge parents who are interested to enroll quickly before they get filled up for the summer.

