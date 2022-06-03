Video shows lifesaving efforts of Anderson County deputy after shootout

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, KLTV’s Lexi Venetti spoke with Tabitha Frawner, a former Anderson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who saved a fellow deputy’s life after a 2019 shooting incident.

Frawner, who is now an investigator for the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office, was an ACSO sergeant when the shooting incident occurred in 2019.

Tabitha Frawner had a plan when she heard the call on the radio, “I’ve been hit!” She had a plan to take care of Deputy Brad Coleman when she arrived on the scene after he had been shot.

Her plan went out the window, and her training kicked in when she grabbed the only thing accessible to stop the bleeding in Brad’s thigh - her radio cord. Her new plan? Keep her deputy alive.

Frawner shared with Venetti how she used the radio cord to stop the bleeding.

“I’ve seen death,” Frawner said. “You know it when you see it. You know that look.”

Tonight, hear more from Frawner, and Coleman will talk about his recovery.

East Texas News has obtained the bodycam video footage of an Anderson County deputy who was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect in 2019.

Previous story: Anderson County sheriff identifies deputy injured in shooting

