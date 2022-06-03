Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

A warm and mainly dry first weekend of June on tap for east Texas

Weather Where You Live
A warm and mainly dry weekend on deck for this first weekend of June.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Most, if not all, areas of east Texas will stay dry through this evening with our western counties near the Trinity River having a slight chance to be on the receiving end of a heavy shower or thunderstorm.

We will hang on to a low-end, 20% chance of rain on Saturday under partly sunny skies before the frontal boundary washes out and lifts back to the north as a warm front over the weekend.  Highs will stay in the upper 80′s on Saturday with a light northerly breeze.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with daytime highs topping out in the lower 90′s.

With a weak ridge of high pressure building overhead next week, we are looking at partly-to-mostly sunny skies to go along with warm, muggy, and breezy conditions as highs top out in the lower 90′s through about Tuesday before the mercury jumps up into the middle 90′s for the middle-to-latter part of next week.  Once we get into the middle 90′s, we can say that it is indeed, hot outside.

That mid-level ridging means we will have some sinking air just above the ground.  That will limit any chances for cooling, afternoon showers next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
James English (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student
Mansa Igbokwe (baby)
Texas baby reunited with family after abduction; father shot himself dead, deputies say
Source: National Transportation Safety Board
Report: Pilot in fatal Shelby County crash was disoriented by clouds
Fined Lufkin attorney appears in court seeking clarification on judge’s ruling

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips