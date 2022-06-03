A warm and mainly dry first weekend of June on tap for east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Most, if not all, areas of east Texas will stay dry through this evening with our western counties near the Trinity River having a slight chance to be on the receiving end of a heavy shower or thunderstorm.

We will hang on to a low-end, 20% chance of rain on Saturday under partly sunny skies before the frontal boundary washes out and lifts back to the north as a warm front over the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 80′s on Saturday with a light northerly breeze.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with daytime highs topping out in the lower 90′s.

With a weak ridge of high pressure building overhead next week, we are looking at partly-to-mostly sunny skies to go along with warm, muggy, and breezy conditions as highs top out in the lower 90′s through about Tuesday before the mercury jumps up into the middle 90′s for the middle-to-latter part of next week. Once we get into the middle 90′s, we can say that it is indeed, hot outside.

That mid-level ridging means we will have some sinking air just above the ground. That will limit any chances for cooling, afternoon showers next week.

