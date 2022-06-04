Jasper County deputies act on tip, arrest man in connection with stolen truck

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After an alert gas station employee called 911 on Friday, deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with a vehicle theft that occurred in Beaumont.

According to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, an employee at the Buna Shell station called about suspicious circumstances involving a vehicle parked at one of the gas pumps. The employee also reported that the occupants of the vehicle tried to buy items, but their cards kept getting declined.

When the JCSO deputies got to the scene, they found the vehicle in question, a white fleet-style Chevrolet HD with a utility bed had been reported stolen in Beaumont, the Facebook post stated.

The vehicle was recovered, and deputies arrested Silsbee man for theft of property between $2,500 and $30K.

The man is currently in the Jasper County Jail awaiting arraignment.

