Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy today with highs in the upper 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today, with a few morning showers, and then a few more showers possible this evening/overnight. Highs today ranging from the mid 80s along I-30, to the low 90s in Deep East Texas. Winds out of the south-southeast, 5-10 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low chance for a few showers, lows in the low 70s, upper 60s. Tomorrow, partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s, and feeling a bit muggy out there. Dew points for both today and tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s, with the high dew points sticking around into next week.

Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s next week, ‘feels like’ temps in the upper 90s, low 100s with the humidity out there. A chance for showers by next Thursday, again on Friday, and maybe lasting into the weekend. Winds generally on the milder side, with no one day standing out as a “windy” day as we saw during the spring months. We did close spring out as the windiest since Spring of 2011, let’s hope this isn’t a summer like that of 2011. Have a great Saturday.

