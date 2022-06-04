Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA softball coach stepping down

Pictured is SFA softball coach Nicole Dickson. (Source: SFA Athletics Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From the SFA Athletic Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Nicole Dickson is stepping down as the head coach of the Stephen F. Austin State University softball program after six seasons to accept the head coaching position at New Mexico. 

Dickson led the Ladyjacks to four-consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back appearances in the National Invitational Softball Championship. The Ladyjacks won the Western Athletic Conference Southwest Division crown in its debut season, and the program is positioned to succeed in the WAC and compete for championships. Dickson departs SFA with a 138-123 (.522) record. 

“I want to thank Nicole for her dedication and relentless pursuit of moving our softball program forward. She has definitely moved our program forward and left it in a much better place than we she arrived,” said SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “We are grateful for her time in Nacogdoches, and wish her the very best at New Mexico, where I have no doubt she will be successful.” 

Dickson expresses gratitude for the past six seasons leading the Ladyjacks. 

“I need to thank all of my student-athletes and their families for buying into our program and making it a rewarding six seasons,” Dickson said. “I would like to thank, Ryan Ivey, Loree McCary, Brandi Bryant, and Rob Meyers for the support and to the coaches and staff for making it a family-like environment.” 

A national search for a new head coach is underway, and interested and qualified applicants may submit materials to SFA@PeakSportsSearch.com.

