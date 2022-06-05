Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Japanese man is the oldest to sail solo across the Pacific ocean

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
(CNN) – An 83-year-old man is now the world’s oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific ocean nonstop.

Japanese ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie set sail from San Francisco on March 27.

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)

Horie arrived in the waters off western Japan on Saturday.

He’s actually made the journey several times.

Horie made no port calls during this last, record-breaking trip, but he checked in with his family everyday to let them know he was OK.

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)

On finishing his trip, he said “don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this, and a beautiful life awaits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

