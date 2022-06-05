Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Painting project leads to initiative to send caravan to Uvalde from Killeen

Residents from Killeen have organized a caravan aimed at dropping off special gifts for...
Residents from Killeen have organized a caravan aimed at dropping off special gifts for families of the victim of the May 24 Uvalde school shooting.(Michael Cantu, KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - Calls for more donations are being made from one Central Texas city.

What started off as a kind gesture for the people of Uvalde snowballed into a city-wide donation from Killeen.

“When you’re able to embody someone on a canvass, it for one second, kind of makes you feel so much closer to them,” said Vickie Valladares, a Killeen artist.

Initially, Valladares wanted to give away a painting of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

She is no stranger to works memorializing the dead. She is often commissioned to do portraits of people loved ones who have passed on.

So, when a cousin of hers asked for a painting to be sent to Uvalde, there was no hesitation.

“It makes it all the more real that these were actual lives that were lost, these were kids that never had a chance,” said Valladares.

She researched each of the children, the two teachers and a teacher’s husband. She made each child on the canvass easy to recognize for the parents it was intended for.

“At some point you get a glimpse into these kids lives and what made them, them,” said Valladares.

Before she started, she announced the painting idea on social media. That is where Nancy Rodriguez got involved.

“She’s my daughter-in-law,” said Rodriguez. “As a mother, I decided to support her in this endeavor and I was glad that we can actually work a community project together.”

Rodriguez noticed people wanted to send similar donations. One couple wanted to send a special wooden plaque and another person wanted to give Uvalde families thrown pillows with the victims photos on them.

So, she sought some help with getting all this to Uvalde, so she asked the city for help.

“When we were asked, could we help transfer all of these items,” Janell Lewis Ford, executive director of communications for Killeen. “We said, sure, sign us up.”

For all, the project is serving as a way to cope with the losses; helping others is helping them.

“When a child passes, it’s a loss for the entire community,” said Rodriguez. “You never know the potential of that child.”

And now the work is to make sure anyone who wants to send something can do so.

The group plans to leave for Uvalde with the gifts around 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, from New Life Apostolic Church in Killeen at 4712 E. Rancier Ave.

“It became a lot of people saying let’s go, and now we have this caravan,” said Valladares.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Creer (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Police arrest Nacogdoches man accused of using blunt object to hit woman
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Jim Sevey
City documents shed light on investigation into Nacogdoches police chief
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Pictured is SFA softball coach Nicole Dickson. (Source: SFA Athletics Department)
SFA softball coach stepping down

Latest News

Source; KTRE Staff
San Augustine celebrates city’s history during annual festival
Jamarcus Creer (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Police arrest Nacogdoches man accused of using blunt object to hit woman
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Funeral for Uvalde girl who dreamed of going to art school
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, center, has asked state officials to move $50 million in the state budget...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for spending $50 million to buy bulletproof shields for school police
Hundreds of handguns and rifles for sale at McBride’s Gun’s in Central Austin on April 20,...
Some Texas GOP donors urge Congress to act on gun control measures like red flag laws, expanded background checks