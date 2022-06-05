Police arrest Nacogdoches man accused of using blunt object to hit woman

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man early Sunday morning in connection with allegations that he hit a woman with a blunt instrument at an apartment complex on EJ Campbell Blvd. and then fled.

Jamarcus Dewayne Creer, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the NPD media report, the alleged assault occurred at an apartment complex located at 3109 EJ Campbell Blvd at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department said Creer used a blunt object to hit a female victim in the upper body area and then fled the scene. NPD officers found Creer a short time later and arrested him, the media report stated.

Handy said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

